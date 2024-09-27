 Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

Customers choosing the Yezdi Roadster can take advantage of a special Trail Pack offer

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
With the festive season on the horizon, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a series of enticing offers to attract potential buyers. These promotions aim to make owning a Jawa or Yezdi motorcycle more accessible for customers looking to embrace the spirit of the festivities.

As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, all models from Jawa and Yezdi are being offered with significant discounts of up to Rs 22,500. This promotion includes a base discount Rs 12,500 on each motorcycle. Additionally, customers can take advantage of extra savings with bank offers, such as Rs 8,500 discount for HDFC credit card users, Rs 750 off for HDFC debit card transactions, and a cashback of Rs 10,000 for purchases made with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles are offering region-specific consumer benefits for the customers. In the South, Central, and West regions, buyers can enjoy benefits worth Rs 19,000, which include a four-year or 50,000-kilometre warranty, four years of labour-free periodic service, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. In the East, customers can access benefits totalling Rs 14,000, including free roadside assistance valued at Rs 1,500, accessories worth Rs 2,500, and the same exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. For customers, in the North, the total benefits amount to Rs 10,000, along with the exchange bonus.

To facilitate easier ownership of their favourite models, Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles are introducing appealing financing options for customers. Buyers can benefit from a low down payment starting at Rs 2,999, making it more affordable to get on the road. The financing plan features a competitive interest rate of 5.99%, with monthly EMIs beginning at Rs 1,888 for every lakh borrowed.

Customers choosing the Yezdi Roadster can take advantage of a special Trail Pack offer that includes accessories valued at INR 16,000 at no additional cost. This promotion allows buyers to enhance their riding experience without having to pay extra for premium add-ons.

