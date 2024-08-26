Jawa Set to Unveil New Modern Classic Motorcycle on September 3

2024 Jawa 42 | nikita

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is making headlines in 2024 with a series of exciting launches. After introducing the updated Jawa 350, Jawa 42, and Yezdi Adventure, the company is gearing up for another big reveal on September 3. This year has been pivotal for Classic Legends, marked by the return of BSA brand in India with Gold Star 650. Now, they are set to launch a new modern classic motorcycle, having tested the event with a ‘block your date’ invitation.

The details about the new Jawa motorcycle are still a mystery, but it is likely to use the same 334cc Alpha-2 engine found in the Jawa 350, offering around 22.2bhp and 28.1Nm of torque with 6-speed gearbox. Although, the company has not disclosed specifics about the bike’s appearance or features, it is expected to be a competitor to models like Honda CB 350 RS. As with other Jawa bikes, this new model is anticipated to have an attractive design and excellent build quality.

Recently, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out the 2024 Jawa 42, a revamped edition of its well-loved neo-classic motorcycle. The new model combines improved performance with sleek design updates. Starting at Rs 1,72,942 lakh, the Jawa 42 is designed to appeal to those looking for a classic riding experience with modern enhancements.

The 2024 Jawa 42 is equipped with a 294cc J-Panther liquid-cooled engine, produces 27.32bhp of power and 26.84Nm of torque, offering smoother performance with reduced noise and vibrations. The bike’s design includes improved ground clearance, a retuned suspension system, a more comfortable seat, and enhanced braking, all contributing to a better riding experience.

Classic Legends has also recently reintroduced BSA to the Indian market. The iconic BSA Gold Star 650 has made its debut in India, combining its classic design with modern technology. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this motorcycle promises to offer a blend of vintage charm and contemporary performance.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine, which is liquid-cooled and features a DOHC 4-valve setup, developed in partnership with Rotax. This engine produces 45 bhp at 6,000rpm and 55Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, ensuring a strong and responsive ride. It is paired with 5-speed gearbox and includes a slip-and-assist clutch for effortless gear shifting.