BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

On the 78th Independence Day of India, Classic Legends marked a significant milestone by bringing the legendary BSA brand back to the country. The iconic BSA Gold Star 650 has made its debut in India, combining its classic design with modern technology. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this motorcycle promises to offer a blend of vintage charm and contemporary performance.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine, which is liquid-cooled and features a DOHC 4-valve setup, developed in partnership with Rotax. This engine produces 45 bhp at 6,000rpm and 55Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, ensuring a strong and responsive ride. It is paired with 5-speed gearbox and includes a slip-and-assist clutch for effortless gear shifting.

The BSA Gold Star 650 brings a modern classic look, inspired by the original model. Key features include a halogen headlamp, twin-pod instrument cluster, engine immobilizer, and a USB port on the handlebar. It comes in colors like Insignia Red, Highland Green, Shadow Black, Midnight Black, and Dawn Silver.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is equipped with a telescopic hydraulic front suspension featuring cover tubes, ensuring a smooth ride. For braking, it uses disc brakes with floating-type callipers and ABS on both the front and rear. The front disc measures 320mm, while the rear disc is 255mm. The bike rides on a front tyre sized 100/90-18. With a total weight of 201 kg, the Gold Star 650 is designed to offer a balanced and controlled riding experience.

During the event, Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, stated, "Bringing BSA to India is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA, a brand built in the fires of battle, is imbued in the new Gold Star that I hope all of you have a chance to experience."

BSA Gold Star 650 Price List by Color

Highland Green: Rs. 2,99,990

Insignia Red: Rs 2,99,990

Midnight Black: Rs 3,11,990

Dawn Silver: Rs 3,11,990

Shadow Black: Rs 3,15,990

Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver: Rs 3,34,990