In Pics: Triumph Street Triple RS gets even fancier

- Triumph has made small yet significant changes to the top-of-the-line Street Triple model.
- Power remains same at 123PS but peak torque of 79Nm is 2Nm more than before.
- Gets wider bars for better leverage.
- The new Street Triple RS could arrive in India in early 2020.
As we had reported earlier, Triumph had been working getting its entire range Euro 5-compliant as the 2020 Street Triple RS breaks cover. And even though it now adheres to Euro 5 (and thus BS6) emission norms, the Street Triple RS has not gained any kilos, dry weight still standing at 166kg. In fact, Triumph has optimised the engine characteristics which now offers better mid-range punch and more torque than before.
Gone are the signature bug-eyed headlamps, which did divide opinions, and in its stead come distinctive LED DRL bars with LED headlamps. This lends the bike a sort of Transformers’ Bumblebee-esque look as most of the bike gets rounder. This roundness is brought about by the subtly redesigned side panels, rear unit, seat cowl and flyscreen.
While the main chassis has not changed, the rear subframe definitely has seen some revisions. For starters, the rider’s seat height has gone up from 825mm to 840mm. The bars are wider too (775mm vs 735mm) which should offer better leverage when flicking the super agile RS from one side to another. Also, Triumph claims that by perching the pillion higher than before it has made the rear seat experience better as the pillion will not feel as cramped up.
The 765cc triple-cylinder engine is carried over but as previously mentioned is Euro 5-compliant. Triumph has put its Moto2 racing learnings into good use on this bike as the mill gets a new exhaust cam and higher precision machining on the crankshaft, clutch and balancer. These are said to reduce rotational inertia and overall slight decrease in weight. The new exhaust layout is more free flowing than earlier.
While max power generated remains the same as before, 123PS, it is made at 11,750rpm, 50rpm higher. Peak torque figures now stand at 79Nm, which is 2Nm more and more importantly made at 9,350rpm, which is at 1450rpm lower than the old RS model. Triumph has also tweaked the first two gear ratios, making them shorter for better acceleration off the line.
Even in terms of the electronics package, Triumph has stepped it up a notch. The Street Triple RS now features a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, unlike the earlier version where it was just good for clutchless upshifts. The five rider modes have been tweaked to suit the new engine characteristics. The colour TFT dash has also been upgraded with MyTriumph connectivity system already available on the bike. You will have to purchase the Bluetooth module as an accessory to have telephonic operation as well as GoPro controllability.
In terms of mechanical components, fully-adjustable suspension units from Showa and Ohlins remain the same as do the braking components provided by Italian braking supremos Brembo. What is new in terms of kit are the even grippier Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3 tyres.
Triumph will be bringing the new version of the Street Triple RS to our shores early next year. Currently, this top-spec Triple model retails for Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). We expect the new updates to the motorcycle could bump up the asking price to Rs 12 lakh, which seems like a fair increment for the new updates but still overall feels like on the higher side. We will be riding the new Street Triple RS soon. So stay tuned for the first ride report coming soon.
-By Jehan Adil Darukhanawala
