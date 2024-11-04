Hyundai Verna Unveils New Sporty Rear Spoiler and Amazon Grey Color with Price Increase

Hyundai Verna |

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled exciting new features for its popular sedan, the Hyundai Verna. The latest updates include a sporty rear spoiler and a striking Amazon Grey monotone color option, enhancing the car's dynamic appeal. Renowned for its blend of advanced technology, roomy interiors, and exhilarating performance, the Hyundai Verna continues to set benchmarks in the segment.

The Hyundai Verna has solidified its position as a leader in safety and reliability, boasting an impressive 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. All trims of the Verna come equipped with an extensive suite of 33 safety features, which includes six airbags, three-point seatbelts, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Isofix child seat anchors. Furthermore, the sedan integrates Hyundai Smart Sense, featuring Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The Hyundai Verna's interior is designed for luxury and comfort, featuring a spacious cabin equipped with premium amenities. Key highlights include a infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and front ventilated and heated seats. Additionally, the cabin is illuminated by 64-color ambient lighting and features a Bose Premium Sound System, ensuring an immersive experience for passengers.

The Hyundai Verna maintains its performance lineup without any changes, featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 115 horsepower, available with both a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission. Additionally, the Verna offers a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 horsepower, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

As a strong contender in the mid-size sedan segment, the Hyundai Verna competes with established rivals such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia, continuing to attract customers seeking a blend of style and performance.

The entry-level 1.5 MPi MT EX model is priced at Rs 11,00,400, while the higher-end 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) and SX(O) DT variants are available for Rs 17,47,800. The petrol engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated variant with several configurations, such as the 1.5 MPi MT S priced at Rs 12,05,400, and the top-spec 1.5 MPi iVT SX(O) at Rs 16,29,400. On the turbo petrol front, the 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX variant starts at Rs 14,93,400, with the DCT versions providing additional features for Rs 16,17,900.