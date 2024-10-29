 Hyundai Red Bull Tlang Ruam: India's First Urban Downhill MTB Event Wraps Up in Aizawl
The Red Bull Tlang Ruam event has marked a significant milestone in India's extreme sports arena by introducing urban downhill mountain biking to the local audience.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Red Bull celebrated the successful completion of the first-ever Red Bull Urban Downhill Tlang Ruam 2024, marking a milestone in India's mountain biking scene. The event took place against the breathtaking backdrop of Aizawl, attracting competitors from across Asia who tackled a demanding course filled with twists and turns.

Taiwanese rider Dan C claimed victory in this inaugural event, earning a spot in the prestigious Red Bull Cerro Abajo competition in South America. The Tlang Ruam event not only showcased thrilling athleticism but also highlighted the growing popularity of downhill mountain biking in the region.

The Red Bull Tlang Ruam event has marked a significant milestone in India's extreme sports arena by introducing urban downhill mountain biking to the local audience. This event, a collaboration between Hyundai Motor India Limited and Red Bull, showcases a shared dedication to adventure and innovation. Hyundai's Creta served as the official vehicle for the event, demonstrating its versatility and support for both participants and the organizing team.

The Red Bull Urban Downhill event highlights the dedication of both Hyundai and Red Bull to developing local talent and expanding the outdoor sports culture in India. Featuring 22 competitors from both international and domestic backgrounds, the event presented a challenging, high-energy course that tested their skills. Participants had the unique opportunity to receive mentorship from Tomas Slavik, a UCI 4X World Champion and renowned mountain biking expert, which enhanced the event's prestige and competitiveness.

Speaking on the successful event, Virat Khullar, Group Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “We are thrilled to have partnered with Red Bull to bring this exhilarating global sport to India for the first time. Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ is about creating experiences that inspire and move people, and this event perfectly aligns with that ethos. By showcasing the Hyundai CRETA in this dynamic setting, we demonstrate the power of mobility, innovation, and adventure. We are confident that this collaboration with Red Bull will mark a pivotal moment for extreme sports in India, igniting the enthusiasm of a new generation of thrill-seekers.”

