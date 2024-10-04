Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Surpasses 1 Crore Customers in Central India

Honda Shine 100 |

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reached an impressive milestone by achieving over 1 crore cumulative two-wheelers sales in Central India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhatisgarh. This achievement highlights the company’s strong presence in these regions and reinforces its reputations as a preferred choice among consumers.

Since launching its first two-wheeler, the Activa, in 2001, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has made a significant impact on the Indian market. Over the year, HMSI has achieved numerous milestones and has become one of the most trusted two-wheeler brands in the country, adapting to the changing preferences of a diverse customer base across different regions.

Honda Activa H-Smart |

The central region of India, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh, has played a crucial role in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s success. Since its entry into the market in 2001, HMSI reached its first milestone of 50 lakh sales in these states by 2017.

The Honda Activa remains the brand's top-selling model in this region, closely followed by the Shine 125 and SP125. Additionally, the new Shine 100 has gained popularity and contributed to HMSI's growing presence in the 100-110cc segment. With over 1,200 service points across these states, HMSI ensures accessibility for customers in both urban and rural areas.

Read Also All-New Honda Amaze Set for January 2025 Launch

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to customers for showing their trust in brand Honda. This remarkable accomplishment highlights our dedication towards providing high-quality products and exceptional service. We are committed to continuing this momentum and consistently meet the diverse needs of both urban and rural customers.”

Read Also Honda Amaze Receives 2-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) offers a diverse range of products to cater to various rider preferences. In the scooter segment, the lineup includes four models: the popular Activa and Dio, available in both 110cc and 125cc variants. For motorcycle enthusiasts, HMSI provides nine different models across multiple engine categories, including the 100-110cc range with the Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe, and Livo; the 125cc segment with the Shine 125 and SP125; the 160cc models like the Unicorn and SP160; and the 180-200cc category featuring the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X.