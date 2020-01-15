Honda launches BS-VI compliant Activa 6G

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter on Wednesday launched its all new Activa 6G with BS-VI engine at a starting price of Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The new scooter will be delivered to customers by the end of January and early February, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said at the launch here.

With the new Activa 6G, the Japanese two-wheeler maker has introduced a host of new features offering latest technology.

Activa 125 scooter was the first BS-VI compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms from April 1.

"Today we are proud to launch the game changing BS-VI Activa 6G which will be available across our dealerships by the end of January & early February," Guleria said.

A performance accelerator to the HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start, and a smooth eco-friendly engine are some of the features of the new scooter.

"Much ahead of the regulation, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler Activa 125 followed by SP 125," HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said.

He said the company has already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India.

"Today, as we launch the all new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another quiet revolution and further strengthen our business expansion in India," Kato added.