Ducati pushes the envelope with its 2020 Superleggera V4

Like the 1299 Superleggera, the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 has carbon fibre bodywork, frame, swingarm, and wheels.

It is rumoured to cost around 100,000 Euros (Rs 78 lakh).

Its 998cc V4 with the Akrapovic titanium racing exhaust can deliver 234PS.

Unlike the 1299 Superleggera before it, this special bike might not come to India.

Ducati has unveiled its most powerful motorcycle, the Superleggera V4, yet again. The new motorcycle pushes the envelope of bike building with more power and extensive use of carbon fibre. Like all things exotic, this is a limited edition motorcycle with only 500 units to be produced.

The extensive use of high-priced, lightweight carbon fibre has become a Superleggera trademark. You could say the Superleggera V4 is made almost entirely of carbon fibre -- baring the powertrain, suspension, and bits like lighting and tyres. It uses a carbon fibre bodywork, frame, swingarm and wheels. Even the rest of the motorcycle has lightweight titanium parts. The fairing draws inspiration from Ducati’s MotoGP race bike with its double winglets, which offer up to 50kg at 270kmph.

That downforce is much needed as is the array of electronics to keep the front-end down and the rear wheel in check. That’s because the 998cc V4 motor makes more power now. In standard trim, it makes 224PS but with the Akrapovic titanium racing exhaust kit, that shoots up to 234PS! The racing kit also drops weight from a scant 159kg to a featherlight 152.2kg. Think explosive performance in a motorcycle that weighs as much as your 200cc motorcycle!

Suspension components include exotic fully adjustable Ohlins, gas-charged forks, and fully adjustable Ohlins monoshock with titanium springs and GP-derived valves. Its braking setup comprises top-spec Brembo MCS caliper levers and Stylema R brake calipers.

Like with the Ducati Superleggera before it, you’ll need to have deep pockets to own the Superleggera V4. How deep? It is expected to cost 1,00,000 Euros (around Rs 78 lakh).

Superleggera V4 owners can also buy merchandise such as a Dainese leather suit with integrated airbag and an Arai carbon fibre helmet, both featuring the bike's livery. The best part? Owners will be given the opportunity to ride the 2020 Desmosedici GP20 race bike on a race track!

Sadly the Superlegerra V4 might not come to India as it is a Euro 4 (BS4) compliant motorcycle and given the BS6 norms coming into effect in a couple of months, the chances of Ducati getting the uber-exotic missile to India before the deadline are very slim.