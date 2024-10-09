Ducati Launches Icon Dark and Full Throttle: New Additions to the 2025 Scrambler Lineup

Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark & Full Throttle |

Ducati has announced two exciting new additions to its Scrambler lineup for 2025: The Icon Dark and Full Throttle models. These new bikes were revealed at the Ducati World Premiere 2025 and are already listed on the company’s India website, with plans for a launch next year.

Read Also Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Hits Indian Roads at Rs 38.40 Lakhs

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is designed with eye-catching matte black finish, making it distinct from the original Icon model. This model version features a matte black fuel tank, mudguard, and headlight covers for a sleek look. Meanwhile, the Scrambler Full Throttle is aimed at sport riders, inspired by US Flat Track racing.

Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark |

It includes special side number plates with the number 62, celebrating the model's debut in 1962. Both motorcycles are packed with modern technology, such as cornering ABS, ride-by-wire systems, and two riding modes—Rain and Sport. Additionally, the Scrambler Icon Dark can be equipped with an optional bi-directional quick-shifter for improved gear shifting. Ducati also offers a range of accessories, like custom exhausts and high-quality parts, which can be easily viewed through their new online configurator.

Read Also Ducati Launches Hypermotard 698 Mono in India at Rs 16.50 Lakh

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark and Scrambler Full Throttle are both equipped with an 803cc L-Twin engine, producing 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, providing a smooth ride. Weighing in at 176 kg, both models feature a standard seat height of 795 mm, making them accessible to a range of riders. Ducati also offers optional accessory seats that can adjust the height to 810 mm or 780 mm, catering to individual preferences and comfort levels.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle |

Ducati Scrambler provides a variety of clothing and accessories for motorcycle enthusiasts to showcase their personal style. Riders can choose from a range of options, including custom exhausts, seats, and colored covers. The lineup also features many high-quality components like footrests, mirrors, and tank caps, all of which can be easily explored through the new online configurator. Additionally, soft bags are available to enhance the riding experience, allowing owners to personalize their bikes to match their individual tastes.