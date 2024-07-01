BMW Unveils Teaser for R 1300 GS Adventure Ahead of Global Launch

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure |

BMW Motorrad is getting ready to introduce the eagerly awaited R 1300 GS to motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide. The global premier of this new model is scheduled for July 5, as announced by the premium bike manufacturer. For those who are new to it, the Adventure version of the bike is designed to offer more assertive and rugged experience compared to BMW's flagship model.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes with several upgrades compared to the standard version. It features a wider windscreen and is taller overall. Additionally, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure includes wind deflectors under the handlebars. The LED headlights, side panels, and tail panels are expected to be similar to those found on the standard GS model. BMW is also likely to offer new paint options for the Adventure variant.

In terms of its mechanics, the new BMW GS Adventure will be powered by a 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine. This engine can produce a peak torque of 149Nm and 145bhp. As for the transmission, similar to the standard GS, it will come equipped with 6-speed gearbox.

The R 1300 GS Adventure will be introduced in the Indian market at a later time, following its global debut. BMW Motorrad plans to improve the bike's off-road performance. The bike's electronics package is expected to be extensive, potentially featuring radar-assisted cruise control among other advanced functionalities.

Recently, BMW Motorrad has rolled out its premier adventure bike, the R 1300 GS, in India. Being a full import, it starts at an introductory price of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed initially in September 2023, this model steps in for the well-received BMW R 1250 GS, which had a strong presence in India. With the BMW R 1300 GS, attention is drawn to its beefier engine and a range of fresh features.