BMW R 1300 GS Hits Indian Shores, Priced at Rs 20.95 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has rolled out its premier adventure bike, the R 1300 GS, in India. Being a full import, it starts at an introductory price of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed initially in September 2023, this model steps in for the well-received BMW R 1250 GS, which had a strong presence in India. With the BMW R 1300 GS, attention is drawn to its beefier engine and a range of fresh features.

Powering the motorcycle is a revamped 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, boasting a 50cc increase in displacement compared to its predecessor. This engine delivers 143.5 bhp and a peak torque of 149Nm, up by almost 9 bhp and 6 Nm compared to the R 1250 GS. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, it ensures a thrilling ride every time.

The BMW R 1300 GS brings a fresh appearance compared to its predecessor, sporting a revamped front with a sleek LED headlamp. Company has introduced a range of new features, including adaptive cruise control and an enhanced version of BMW’s Dynamic ESA with height adjustment.

The motorcycle introduces an updated Evo Telelever system at the front, complemented by a new Evo paralever system at the rear. For added versatility, the Dynamic Suspension Package is available as an option, enabling riders to adjust damping and spring preload while on the move. This package also facilitates seat height adjustments at low speeds. With a kerb weight of 237 kg, the bike sheds 12 kilograms compared to its predecessor, enhancing agility and manoeuvrability.

It boasts a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display offering connected features and information, along with keyless ignition for added convenience. Riders can choose from four standard riding modes: Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro, with option to customize further with three additional Pro modes: Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.