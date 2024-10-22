Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India at Rs 94,707: Check Features & Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N125 |

xBajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N125, expanding its popular N series lineup. Targeted at young urban riders, the Pulsar N125 promises a blend of modern design and practical city functionality. The Bajaj Pulsar N125, available in two variants – LED Disc BT and LED Disc. Priced from Rs 94,707 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model comes in exciting color options.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 is powered by a 124.5 cc engine, generating 12 PS at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is paired with 5-speed gearbox. Notably, the N125 is the first model in the Pulsar lineup to include an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), providing quiet and reliable starts, further elevating the overall riding experience.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 features a fully digital LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage calls, view missed call notifications, and receive message alerts. For enhanced safety, the bike is equipped with an LED headlamp. The rear mono-shock suspension ensures a comfortable ride, while practical elements like a USB charging port cater to everyday needs.

Its design mirrors the Pulsar N series, showcasing sharp lines with a V-shaped LED cluster, a muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds, and faux carbon fiber accents. Additional highlights include split seats, distinctive split headlamps, an underbelly exhaust, and a rear tyre hugger. The high-spec variant also includes features such as an integrated starter generator and a switchable auto start/stop function for added convenience.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in two distinct variants, offering a range of vibrant color options. The LED Disc BT variant comes in striking combinations of Ebony Black with Purple Fury, Ebony Black with Cocktail Wine Red, and Pewter Grey with Citrus Rush. Meanwhile, the LED Disc variant is offered in classic shades, including Pearl Metallic White, Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, and Cocktail Wine Red.

Speaking about the launch, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Since 2019. Pulsar is making rapid inroads in the 125-cc space through its inspiring offerings like Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The strategic objective is to offer the signature Pulsar sportiness and performance to the young and demanding customer. Now, we introduce the Pulsar N125, designed for young riders seeking fun, style, and practicality. With its agile handling, refinement, and quick acceleration, the N125 sets a new standard for 125cc motorcycles and enhances the city riding experience. We’re confident that the N125 will set a new standard for what riders can expect from a motorcycle in this category.”