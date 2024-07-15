Audi Q5 Bold Edition Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 72.3 Lakh

Audi Q5 Bold Edition |

Audi, the renowned German luxury carmaker, has launched the Audi Q5 Bold Edition for the upcoming festive season. Priced at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive edition boasts striking performance enhancements and a bold, stylish design, with limited units available for selected buyers.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition introduces the Black Styling Package, enhancing its aesthetical appeal with a bold yet refined touch. This package features a sleek, high-gloss black finish applied to key elements such as the grille, Audi emblems (both front and rear), window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails. The Audi Q5 Bold Edition offers customers a selection of five eye-catching exterior colors: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray.

Under the hood, it boasts a powerful 2.0-liter TFSI engine, delivering 265 hp and 370Nm of torque. This enables swift acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.1 seconds, with a top speed reaching 240 km/h. Equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive, complemented by 48.26 cm (R19) Audi Sport 5-arm pylon style wheels and a suspension system with damper control.

In terms of the technology and comfort, the Audi Q5 Bold Edition comes equipped with an array of advanced features. It includes LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a Comfort Key for keyless entry. Inside, drivers can enjoy amenities such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response, and a B&O Premium Sound System with 19-speakers for immersive 3D audio. Safety is paramount with 8 airbags, while convenience features like Park Assist with a 360-degree camera and Audi Smartphone interface further enhance the driving experience.

The cabin of the Audi Q5 is designed with both luxury and practicality in mind. It offers Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery with Piano black inlays. Complemented by ambient lighting customizable in 30 colors. Additional features like Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, 3-zone air conditioning, and Audi Genuine accessories.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, "Customers today seek exclusivity, and with this special Bold Edition, they receive a perfect combination of customization and features. The Audi Q5 has consistently been one of our top-selling models, and we are optimistic that this new Bold Edition will attract even more buyers and brand enthusiasts."