All About The Lamborghini Huracan RWD Before Its Launch

Lamborghini claims that this supercar isn’t built just for setting lap times. In Strada mode, the Huracan’s P-TCS system emphasises traction and reduces rear wheel slip to keep you safe. Switch to Corsa mode and you’re ready for a track day. The P-TCS gives you that little bit of slip to make the car more agile in the corner. Lamborghini claims that the system improves corner-exit traction by 20 per cent and oversteer by 30 per cent over the previous Huracan RWD.

To enjoy the Huracan to its fullest extent, switch to the Sport mode and all hell breaks loose. The system lets you slide and drift all over the place. But if it detects that the tail is spinning out rapidly, it’ll reduce torque to the wheels to keep you from spinning out.

Hardware

The Huracan RWD has a chassis made of aluminium and carbon fibre. The bodywork is a mix of aluminium and thermoplastic resin. For this reason, this mid-engined V10 supercar weighs less than a top-spec diesel Skoda Octavia. It has a rear-biased 40:60 weight distribution and electro-hydraulic steering for maximum feedback.

For the running gear, you get double-wishbone independent suspension all-round. 245- (front) and 305- (rear) section Pirelli P-Zero tyres sit on 19-inch Kari wheels. You can opt for 20-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Exterior