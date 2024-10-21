2025 Jeep Meridian Launched: New Features and Pricing Starting at Rs 24.99 Lakhs

2025 Jeep Meridian |

Jeep India has officially launched the all-new 2025 Jeep Meridian, featuring four new trims: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland. Customers can now book the 2025 Jeep Meridian with a down payment of Rs 50,000, either on Jeep India's website or at dealerships across the country. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the month, with prices starting at Rs 24.99 lakhs.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian combines iconic design with rugged capability, featuring a signature seven-slat grille, LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, and trapezoidal wheel arches. Inside, the cabin offers vegan leather with suede accents and copper stitching, complemented by premium materials on seats, dashboard, and armrests, delivering a refined and comfortable driving experience.

2025 Jeep Meridian |

The all-new 2025 Jeep Meridian brings premium features to the D-segment, now available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations for the first time. The Jeep Meridian offering an impressive 824 liters of boot space when the second row is folded down. With five passengers, the cargo capacity is still generous at 481 liters, while even with all seven seats in use, it provides 170 liters. Notably, the five-seater version stands out with 670 liters of boot space, ensuring ample room for all your travel needs.

2025 Jeep Meridian |

The 2025 Jeep Meridian now comes with over 70 safety features, including advanced ADAS functions, ensuring enhanced driver confidence. It also offers seamless connectivity through the upgraded Uconnect system with features like Remote Engine Start/Stop, Alexa integration, and Automatic SOS Call. The cabin includes a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, multiple USB ports, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof, providing both comfort and convenience.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It offers impressive fuel efficiency, delivering up to 16.25 km/l (ARAI certified), making it one of the most economical SUVs in the D-segment.

2025 Jeep Meridian |

Jeep has announced the pricing for the 2025 Meridian, with introductory offers across four trims. The base Longitude variant is priced at Rs 24.99 lakh, followed by Longitude Plus at Rs 27.50 lakh. The Limited (O) variant starts at Rs 30.49 lakh, while the top-end Overland trim is available at Rs 36.49 lakh. These limited-time inaugural prices make the Meridian an attractive option for buyers seeking a premium SUV experience.

2025 Jeep Meridian |

Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian was born from our understanding of the growing demand for a premium model for customers who have progressed through Jeep’s lineup. The Meridian will usher in a new phase for Jeep in India, offering a distinctive personality with imposing and sophisticated design, premium finishes, and cutting-edge technology, all while retaining the legendary adventure capabilities expected from a Jeep. With the additional variants, we’re excited to cater to a diverse audience, staying true to our commitment to making Jeep more accessible to enthusiasts in India.”