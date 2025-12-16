 Inside Kathaa - The Forest Retreat, built by hand and guided by nature near Nashik
How a retired FDA officer built an eco forest retreat that promotes slow living

Pooja PatelUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Nashik resident Chandrashekhar Salunke, who worked his whole life as Joint Commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration, has figured out his retirement plan – he wanted a quiet space, away from the hustle and bustle of the city and to lead a slow life. Around three years ago the Salunke family bought a piece of land on the outskirts of Nashik for this purpose which, serendipitously, became an eco haven called Kathaa – The Forest Retreat.

“Everything visible on our property has been built without the involvement of an architect or a contractor. The forest retreat is the result of my family’s hands-on effort — led by my father and supported by local workers we hired. The construction relied on sustainable practices and materials, guided by a conscious decision to preserve the land’s original character. Care was taken to avoid altering existing pathways, trees, topography, and the natural contours of the terrain,” explains Chandrashekhar’s son, Mandar, who is also a cinematographer.

He adds that Kathaa is nestled within a forest ecosystem that the family regards as a living, breathing heritage. “We know every major tree on this land — its botanical significance, cultural relevance and the folklore that surrounds it,” he says, underscoring the intimate bond with the landscape, where nature, culture, and storytelling coexist. The retreat has Sutra Treehouse, Ardhangini Treehouse, Raag Villa and Māji Stream-Side Stay.

True to their ethos ‘being one with nature’, the Salunke family invites guests to collaborate with on-site farmers who grow the retreat’s vegetables, powering its farm-to-table meals, and the cow dung from their cowshed is reused as natural manure for the land.

Kyle Pereira, communications professional and motorcycle restorer, shares, ““The retreat follows strong sustainability practices. They do not use plastic water bottles; instead, they provide filtered water in proper glass tumblers. We did not see any plastic items during our stay. Meals were served in insulated steel containers to keep the food warm. The landscape has been left in its natural state, without artificial landscaping, allowing nature to thrive.” 

