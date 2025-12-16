 Inside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment
e-Paper Get App
HomeAngels-of-tourismInside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment

Inside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment

Where heritage, luxury and sustainability come together

Pooja PatelUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

In the sleepy but vibrant town of Kolhapur, Sayaji Hotel’s lovely design draws on the city’s rich heritage, weaving in traditional architectural elements while delivering contemporary luxury. The result is a striking blend of old-world charm and modern comfort, creating an ambiance that feels both grand and warmly welcoming. While the experience here drips in luxury, the ethos is rooted in nature and community building.

Sayaji Kolhapur is reinforcing its push for responsible hospitality, weaving eco-conscious measures into daily operations. Staff receive intensive training in full-cycle waste management — from segregation to disposal — aimed at shrinking environmental impact. The hotel also drives community clean-ups and tree-planting initiatives, while using plastic crushers, further cementing its environmental commitment.

“The brand was inspired to adopt sustainable practices due to a combination of environmental responsibility, changing consumer expectations, and long-term business sustainability. Growing awareness about climate change, waste generation, and resource depletion highlighted our urgent need to minimise the ecological footprint,” said Mukesh Kumar Rakshit, General Manager of Sayaji Kolhapur.

The hotel works closely with local vendors, artisans and small businesses, bringing regionally crafted décor, locally sourced supplies and culturally rooted experiences into the guest journey. The partnerships ensure that Kolhapur’s creative and entrepreneurial community is meaningfully reflected at every touchpoint of the stay.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
Sensex Slides 363.92 Points To 84,849.44 In Early Trade, Nifty Drops 106.65 To 25,920.65
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment
'Pak's 'Unique Way' Of Respecting People's Will Is Jailing PM': India Pushes Back Against Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative, Highlights Imran Khan's Imprisonment"
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows
India’s Exports Surge 19.37% In November To Six-Month High, Trade Deficit Narrows

“The decision to hire people from the local community is driven by the belief that businesses should contribute directly to the development of the regions in which they operate. Local hiring not only creates meaningful employment opportunities but also strengthens the relationship between the brand and the community,” he added.

Siddharth Salokhe, Founder, Ettyople: The Stepping Stone Brand & Business Consultant Co.

Siddharth Salokhe, Founder, Ettyople: The Stepping Stone Brand & Business Consultant Co. |

Siddharth Salokhe, Founder, Ettyople: The Stepping Stone Brand & Business Consultant Co., shared, “Sayaji Kolhapur’s initiative to hire locally is commendable, as it provides equal opportunities and treats local employees with great respect. Additionally, their waste food management practices are very effective and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability.” 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment

Inside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment

Inside Kathaa - The Forest Retreat, built by hand and guided by nature near Nashik

Inside Kathaa - The Forest Retreat, built by hand and guided by nature near Nashik

How the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum preserves Mumbai’s past while engaging its present

How the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum preserves Mumbai’s past while engaging its present

Angels Of Tourism Season 2024: Tourism heroes felicitated

Angels Of Tourism Season 2024: Tourism heroes felicitated

Angels Of Tourism 2024: Jury Recognises 10 Winners For Sustainable, Inclusive Tourism Achievements

Angels Of Tourism 2024: Jury Recognises 10 Winners For Sustainable, Inclusive Tourism Achievements