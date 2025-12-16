Inside Sayaji Kolhapur’s commitment to sustainability, community and local employment

In the sleepy but vibrant town of Kolhapur, Sayaji Hotel’s lovely design draws on the city’s rich heritage, weaving in traditional architectural elements while delivering contemporary luxury. The result is a striking blend of old-world charm and modern comfort, creating an ambiance that feels both grand and warmly welcoming. While the experience here drips in luxury, the ethos is rooted in nature and community building.

Sayaji Kolhapur is reinforcing its push for responsible hospitality, weaving eco-conscious measures into daily operations. Staff receive intensive training in full-cycle waste management — from segregation to disposal — aimed at shrinking environmental impact. The hotel also drives community clean-ups and tree-planting initiatives, while using plastic crushers, further cementing its environmental commitment.

“The brand was inspired to adopt sustainable practices due to a combination of environmental responsibility, changing consumer expectations, and long-term business sustainability. Growing awareness about climate change, waste generation, and resource depletion highlighted our urgent need to minimise the ecological footprint,” said Mukesh Kumar Rakshit, General Manager of Sayaji Kolhapur.

The hotel works closely with local vendors, artisans and small businesses, bringing regionally crafted décor, locally sourced supplies and culturally rooted experiences into the guest journey. The partnerships ensure that Kolhapur’s creative and entrepreneurial community is meaningfully reflected at every touchpoint of the stay.

“The decision to hire people from the local community is driven by the belief that businesses should contribute directly to the development of the regions in which they operate. Local hiring not only creates meaningful employment opportunities but also strengthens the relationship between the brand and the community,” he added.

Siddharth Salokhe, Founder, Ettyople: The Stepping Stone Brand & Business Consultant Co., shared, “Sayaji Kolhapur’s initiative to hire locally is commendable, as it provides equal opportunities and treats local employees with great respect. Additionally, their waste food management practices are very effective and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability.”