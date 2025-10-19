Inviting you this Diwali to support our Angels

Help those battling Chronic Kidney Disease

As Diwali approaches, the Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust is calling on the community to help spread the light of hope among those battling chronic illness. The foundation is seeking support to cover the treatment costs of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). For many of these patients — whether undergoing dialysis or living with a kidney transplant — medical expenses are a lifelong burden. The foundation extends assistance to socio-economically vulnerable CKD patients across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, helping them access treatment at subsidised rates and avail government entitlements. Despite these measures, a significant cost gap remains, one that patients struggle to meet on their own. The trust emphasises that every contribution is directed towards those genuinely in need, following a process of thorough due diligence.

Any amount in multiples of ₹1,000/- will help patients with:

Dialysis costs

Dialyser and tubing for dialysis

Fistula implants

Blood and/or iron injections

Immunosuppressants for kidney transplant patients

Supplementary medication for other ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, etc.

Support will be prioritised based on the total donations received.

Donations to Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust (RFIT) are eligible for 50% exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.



Bank Details for donations from Indian citizens:

A/c name: Rangoonwala Foundation (India) Trust

A/c no.: 000401116967

IFSC: ICIC0000004

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd

Branch: Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400021

Donors are requested to share their name, address, PAN and contact number on info@rangoonwala.org to enable us to send you 80G receipts.

Rangoonwala Foundation ( India) Trust www.rangoonwala.org

022-66612553 /63



Spread joy by bringing toys into children’s lives

Gyaandaan Foundation is seeking donations to set up toy libraries that foster learning, creativity, and joy among young children in the tribal areas of Dahanu. 15 schools/aanganwadis in Dahanu require one toy library each, consisting of 35 to 40 toys. One toy library costs ₹5,000.

How to Donate:

GPay: 9967931963

Bank: Gyaandaan Foundation

A/c no: 015105017374

IFSC: ICIC0000151

Donations exempt u/s 80G

Gyaandaan Foundation ruchika.sampoornashiksha@gmail.com

9820039522/9967547228

Khushiyon Ki Potli

Like every year, Dr. Chinuu Kwatra’s Khushiyaan Foundation is back with #KhushiyonKiPotli, an initiative to gift the light of education to children this Diwali. Each potli is an educational kit containing a bag or pouch, notebook, pencil, eraser, sharpener, pen, scale, colours, candles, and chocolates. The NGO aims to distribute these potlis to at least 13,000 children. You can sponsor a child’s gift by donating ₹150 via GPay at 97691 81218.

Khushiyaan Foundation www.khushiyaanfoundation.org @ khushiyaanorg

Gift of digital education

Gully Classes Foundation is seeking contributions to equip their Community Resource Centers in the heart of Mumbai (Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Dharavi) and Rajasthan. These centers are vital hubs where over 1,000 underprivileged students rely on access to technology to bridge the educational gap and build a brighter tomorrow.

We are appealing for both monetary and in-kind donations of digital devices:

​In-kind donations: Help them fill their resource centers with essential technology like. New or gently used computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and mobile phones

​Monetary donations: Financial support will be used to purchase new equipment, maintain our resource centers, and cover essential operational costs for these critical educational programmes.

How to Donate:

​For monetary support:

A/c name: Gully Classes Foundation

A/c no: 045994600000259

IFSC: YESB0000459

Branch: Ville Parle, Mumbai

For in-kind donations: Please call 9323263322 or write at info@gcfindia.in