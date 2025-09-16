Inclusion Ke Sitaare by Jai Vakeel Foundation: Celebrating inclusion champions

The awards are supported by actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan; Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; and Arth By Emcure |

The Jai Vakeel Foundation that has impacted lakhs of children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live a more inclusive life, has now come up with a fantastic initiative. As part of the eight-decade old NGO’s #ActToInclude campaign, they have launched Inclusion Ke Sitaare awards. These awards, supported by Arth by Emcure, aim to inspire every individual to take meaningful action towards inclusion and the NGO is calling for nominations.

“At Jai Vakeel, we believe that a world that includes everyone is stronger for all. Over our 80-year journey, we’ve been privileged to meet changemakers whose quiet, remarkable work too often goes unseen. Inclusion ke Sitaare, as part of our #ActToInclude campaign, is our way of shining a light on these unsung champions — and, in doing so, inspiring many more to act to include,” Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation.

These awards aim to recognise and honour individuals or organisations that have made a meaningful impact by embracing and integrating neurodivergent individuals, especially those with intellectual disabilities, in their personal and professional lives. Through these awards, the NGO’s aim is to build awareness about neurodiversity and intellectual disability; shift attitudes and behaviours of the general public towards these individuals; inspire individuals and organisations to adopt inclusive practices; showcase the societal value of inclusion; and strengthen advocacy for policy-level change.

The awards have five categories: Inclusive Education (teachers, schools, or educational institutions, creating inclusive learning environments for neurodivergent students); Inclusive Employment (businesses or individuals promoting workplace inclusion by hiring and supporting neurodivergent people); Public Service Ally (government departments, civic bodies, or public servants making services, infrastructure, or systems accessible and inclusive); Media and Communication Trailblazers (filmmakers, content creators, journalists, or ad agencies who portray neurodivergent lives with respect and authenticity); and Individuals that Act to Include (individuals going above and beyond in their personal capacity to support, mentor, or advocate for neurodivergent people).

The jury panel for the awards includes eminent personalities like Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, former chief justice of India; Arman Ali, disability rights activist and executive director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People; Kanchan Pamnani, advocate and solicitor, Bombay High Court; RS Prasanna, film director (Sitaare Zameen Par); and Sudhir Shenoy, senior vice president, EQUATE Petrochemical.