Umang Foundation: Renovating schools, supporting villages, changing lives (VIDEO)

Ashish Goyal, Founder, Umang Foundation |

Mulund resident Ashish Goyal grew up watching his father organise and take part in philanthropic activities. He was brought up with the principles of paying it forward and helping others in any way possible. Goyal implemented his childhood learnings into something more tangible by founding an NGO called Umang Foundation in 2009.

The NGO has renovated more than 100 Zilla Parishad schools |

The organisation was set up with a simple mission embedded in its name—to spread umang, or joy, in people’s lives. The organisation works to create positive change by mobilising individuals who want to give back to society. With a strong army of volunteers, Goyal has been conducting various initiatives, such as blood donation camps, clothes collection drives, eye care and eye donation pledges, as well as educational support by providing books and stationery.

“The neighbourhoods that are on the outskirts of Mumbai don’t even have the basic things in place in their schools. So we started a stationery drive where we started giving things like bags, pencils, erasers, pen boxes, writing pads, etc., so that they can use these and start studying regularly,” says the founder.

The organisation's impact has been widely recognised, with the organisation securing a place in the Limca Book of Records for five years (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018) for conducting the country’s largest single-day stationery distribution drive.

Goyal has renovated more than 100 Zilla Parishad schools, making improvements based on each school’s specific requirements. The changes have included installing galvanised sheet roofing, POP ceilings, and borewells; carrying out internal and external painting; constructing toilets; and setting up smart classrooms. Other upgrades include garden development, new flooring, electrical fittings, furniture, water filters, tube lights, and fans. “Before these efforts, the schools were in a condition that did little to inspire children. After we implemented these changes, students feel motivated and encouraged to attend school regularly,” says the 41-year-old, reflecting on the visible transformation.

“We have reached lakhs of villages by distributing supplies collected from both citizens and corporates,” he says. The donations—ranging from clothes and toys to medicines—are delivered to tribal villages around the city. “Most people in these communities cannot afford even basic necessities, so we ensure they receive what they need.”

With community-driven philanthropy at its core, the NGO, with the help of its strong volunteer network, has managed to bring change to the lives of around 5,00,000 people. They have also conducted sessions on financial literacy, ‘good touch and bad touch’, and menstruation to make children more aware of these issues.

Unmesh Sharma, Sr. Executive Vice President and Head- Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities Ltd |

Unmesh Sharma, Sr. Executive Vice President and Head- Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities Ltd, shares, “I have known Ashish for over 15 years, and he has been doing a truly commendable job. I have witnessed his journey from a small set-up to a full-fledged NGO. I have seen him conduct large-scale stationery drives for children from under-resourced communities even with just a handful of volunteers. During my visit to the schools in Shahpur where his NGO operates, I saw the real impact of his work. Many students struggled to continue their education due to the lack of basic school supplies. Although education was free, the absence of materials created a barrier. Ashish’s initiatives have ensured that these children not only attend school but also have the resources they need to study effectively.”

