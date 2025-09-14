How Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands

Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan, co-founders, Gyaandaan Foundation (Sampoorna Shiksha) |

Twin educators Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan founded Gyaandaan Foundation, also popularly known as Sampoorna Shiksha, to improve education and skill development in rural and underprivileged urban schools by mobilising a network of like-minded individuals. With more than a decade of experience in both online and offline teaching, the organisation has supported students across diverse settings, offering academic coaching, mentorship, and guidance in various aspects of life.

The impact and growth observed among its students have inspired the team to expand its initiatives. This journey has now evolved into providing holistic education. The organisation’s mission is to serve at the grassroots level, helping individuals unlock their potential and achieve their aspirations through education. Its vision is to create high-quality, low-cost educational models that bridge gaps in learning and promote inclusive access to education.

“We found that many students in rural areas, as well as their teachers, relied heavily on rote learning and exam-oriented methods. As a result, while children often understood concepts at a basic level, they struggled to relate them to real-life experiences. Teachers, being the torchbearers of the nation, play a crucial role in shaping the future. By empowering teachers, we can, in turn, empower students—who will go on to drive the economy and contribute to the development of the country,” explains Subramanian.

The NGO’s long-term goals include forging partnerships with volunteers and organisations to provide essential support, drive social change, and contribute to sustainable development. With a focus on rural outreach, the foundation aims to educate, empower, and enrich children and youth, ensuring continuous learning and growth through dedicated volunteering efforts.

From the computer library to Kitab-Khilona, E-Shiksha, skill development, and teacher training, among various other initiatives, the NGO’s impact has been far-reaching. “Even after implementing various programmes, we observed that schools in rural areas lacked the basic facilities to provide computer education to students. Through Tech Patshala, we set up computer labs equipped with several computers, high-speed internet, and a range of educational and software tools. This initiative has enabled students to learn digital skills and confidently navigate the challenges of the modern world,” explains Srinivasan.

The organisation has trained at least 500 teachers, benefiting more than 6,000 children. By 2030, it plans to reach out to 500 schools and support approximately 10,000 children. The duo advocate the importance of volunteering for young students. They have engaged numerous youths in meaningful work, providing them with hands-on experience across a variety of volunteering tasks.

Dr Navasikha Duara, associate professor and in-charge principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law |

Dr Navasikha Duara, Associate Professor and In-charge principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law, shares, “The sisters are doing phenomenal work, and their impact has been far-reaching. They have been providing holistic education in remote rural areas, where under-resourced communities need it the most. In addition, they train educators, empowering teachers to deliver more effective and impactful learning experiences.”