 How Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands
e-Paper Get App
HomeAngels-of-mumbaiHow Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands

How Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands

The NGO is empowering rural students with holistic education, mentorship, and skills to create lasting community impact and growth

Pooja PatelUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan, co-founders, Gyaandaan Foundation (Sampoorna Shiksha) |

Twin educators Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan founded Gyaandaan Foundation, also popularly known as Sampoorna Shiksha, to improve education and skill development in rural and underprivileged urban schools by mobilising a network of like-minded individuals. With more than a decade of experience in both online and offline teaching, the organisation has supported students across diverse settings, offering academic coaching, mentorship, and guidance in various aspects of life.

The impact and growth observed among its students have inspired the team to expand its initiatives. This journey has now evolved into providing holistic education. The organisation’s mission is to serve at the grassroots level, helping individuals unlock their potential and achieve their aspirations through education. Its vision is to create high-quality, low-cost educational models that bridge gaps in learning and promote inclusive access to education.

The NGO has trained at least 500 teachers, benefiting more than 6,000 children

The NGO has trained at least 500 teachers, benefiting more than 6,000 children |

“We found that many students in rural areas, as well as their teachers, relied heavily on rote learning and exam-oriented methods. As a result, while children often understood concepts at a basic level, they struggled to relate them to real-life experiences. Teachers, being the torchbearers of the nation, play a crucial role in shaping the future. By empowering teachers, we can, in turn, empower students—who will go on to drive the economy and contribute to the development of the country,” explains Subramanian.

The NGO’s long-term goals include forging partnerships with volunteers and organisations to provide essential support, drive social change, and contribute to sustainable development. With a focus on rural outreach, the foundation aims to educate, empower, and enrich children and youth, ensuring continuous learning and growth through dedicated volunteering efforts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Phase 2 Of Kala Ghoda Precinct Development Gets BMC Approval
Mumbai News: Phase 2 Of Kala Ghoda Precinct Development Gets BMC Approval
Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Two Businessmen For ₹12.47 Crore Bank Fraud
Mumbai News: EOW Registers Case Against Two Businessmen For ₹12.47 Crore Bank Fraud
Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Raigad On Orange Alert For Heavy Rain
Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Raigad On Orange Alert For Heavy Rain
Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West
Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West

From the computer library to Kitab-Khilona, E-Shiksha, skill development, and teacher training, among various other initiatives, the NGO’s impact has been far-reaching. “Even after implementing various programmes, we observed that schools in rural areas lacked the basic facilities to provide computer education to students. Through Tech Patshala, we set up computer labs equipped with several computers, high-speed internet, and a range of educational and software tools. This initiative has enabled students to learn digital skills and confidently navigate the challenges of the modern world,” explains Srinivasan.

The organisation has trained at least 500 teachers, benefiting more than 6,000 children. By 2030, it plans to reach out to 500 schools and support approximately 10,000 children. The duo advocate the importance of volunteering for young students. They have engaged numerous youths in meaningful work, providing them with hands-on experience across a variety of volunteering tasks. 

Dr Navasikha Duara, associate professor and in-charge principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law

Dr Navasikha Duara, associate professor and in-charge principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law |

Dr Navasikha Duara, Associate Professor and  In-charge principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law, shares, “The sisters are doing phenomenal work, and their impact has been far-reaching. They have been providing holistic education in remote rural areas, where under-resourced communities need it the most. In addition, they train educators, empowering teachers to deliver more effective and impactful learning experiences.” 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands

How Gyaandaan Foundation is changing education for thousands

Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast

Kids meet real-life heroes at Angels of Mumbai book launch

Kids meet real-life heroes at Angels of Mumbai book launch

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6500 Crore For 'New Nagpur' Project; Aims To Transform Region Into...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6500 Crore For 'New Nagpur' Project; Aims To Transform Region Into...