How St Jude India ChildCare Centres gives children with cancer a safe home and a second chance at life (VIDEO)

Gargi Mashruwala, director, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres |

The story of St Jude India ChildCare Centres (SJICCC) began in the early 2000s, when founders Nihal and Shyama Kaviratne attended a function for paediatric cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital. On their way to the event, they were struck by the sight of families living on the pavements near the hospital — parents and children who had travelled from distant towns and villages for treatment but had nowhere safe to stay.

St Jude India ChildCare Centres operates across 12 cities with 48 centres |

At the event, doctors explained that one of the greatest challenges faced by families of children undergoing cancer treatment was the lack of affordable and hygienic accommodation in the city. Moved by what they saw — young cancer patients, many with bald heads and IV tubes in their arms — the founders made a promise to provide safe, secure, and cost-free accommodation for every child coming to the city for cancer treatment.

That moment became the seed for SJICCC’s vision — to create a home away from home for children and their parents, ensuring they have a clean and caring environment while the child undergoes treatment.

“At SJICCC, the idea of a ‘home away from home’ is more than just a phrase — it’s a carefully designed model of holistic care. Over the years, the organisation has built vibrant communities that bring together families from across India — people who speak different languages and come from varied cultural backgrounds, yet share one common goal: to help their children recover and return to health,” shared Gargi Mashruwala, director, SJICCC. Currently, they have 48 centres in 12 cities that can accommodate 624 children, out of which, 20 centres are in Mumbai.

Each centre comprises several family units — typically between 12 and 14 — that serve as a temporary home for children undergoing cancer treatment and their parents. Every unit is thoughtfully equipped with a bed, a cupboard, and a soft board where children can pin up their drawings and make the space their own during their stay.

“Beyond these individual units, each centre includes shared spaces such as learning and community areas. These serve as places where families gather, exchange stories, and find comfort in the company of others who understand their journey — turning what could have been a time of isolation into one of collective strength and hope,” shares Mashruwala.

One of SJICCC’s most significant achievements in recent years has been securing health insurance for the children who have stayed at its centres. Until about five years ago, cancer survivors in India were often denied insurance coverage, with no provider willing to take on their cases. Recognising this gap, they took up the challenge and fought persistently for change. Their efforts eventually ensured that children who had overcome cancer could access the protection and dignity of health insurance — a milestone that extended hope beyond recovery.

Shalini Jatia, 0fficer-in-charge, ImPaCCT Foundation, pediatric oncology, Tata Memorial Centre |

Shalini Jatia, 0fficer-in-charge, ImPaCCT Foundation, pediatric oncology, Tata Memorial Centre, shares, “When families arrive at cancer centres, their challenges begin much before treatment — often with the need for safe and affordable accommodation. SJICCC have addressed this critical gap by providing secure, hygienic, and supportive housing facilities across Tata Memorial Centre locations. By ensuring a stable environment close to the hospital, they enable families to focus on treatment and recovery, significantly reducing therapy abandonment. Their model goes beyond housing — offering nutrition, education, counselling, and a sense of community — making them an indispensable partner in India’s mission to provide holistic, equitable childhood cancer care. Over the years, the partnership between Tata Memorial Centre and St Jude India ChildCare Centres has set a national benchmark in patient-centric support, ensuring that no child is denied treatment for want of a home.”