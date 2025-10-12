How Errol Corda’s We Bring Joy Foundation is changing lives of street kids in Mumbai

Errol Corda, Founder, We Bring Joy Foundation |

Several years ago, while on his way to work one morning, Andheri resident Errol Corda experienced a moment that would change the course of his life. Riding his bike, he noticed a young woman standing by the road, half-naked and visibly distressed. As he watched from the opposite side of the road, two conflicting thoughts crossed his mind: one urged him to keep going, while the other pushed him to stop and help. Listening to his conscience, he turned his bike around, approached the woman, and gently placed his rain jacket over her shoulders to cover her.

The scene drew the attention of bystanders—some laughed, leaving him with a mix of emotions: shame, confusion, and deep sadness. Yet beneath it all, he felt a profound sense of peace. That moment, he says, became a turning point, which eventually led to him founding the We Bring Joy Foundation, dedicated to supporting street children. “I started my shelter home in 2016, located in Andheri, that houses seven enthusiastic and happy girls between the ages of six and 12 who attend a school in the same vicinity. These girls are from the streets and were vulnerable to physical and sexual abuse,” shares Corda, who also has a full-time corporate job.

Errol creates a warm, family-like environment where kids feel loved, cared for, and value |

A typical day at the shelter home includes breakfast, private tuitions, school, homework, playtime, and meals, and the core agenda is to ensure that the children receive the love, care, education, and healthcare they deserve. Corda believes that every child holds the potential for greatness and considers it his responsibility to help them discover and fulfil it. “I also have an adult at the shelter home, round the clock, who is from their community to take care of them. This makes them feel at home, comfortable, and safe,” shares the 43-year-old.

“We believe in making the world a better place for street children and strive to create a nurturing environment for them. Our aim is to bring the joy and warmth of a true family atmosphere, ensuring that every child feels loved and cared for. Above all, we focus on love—because the last thing we want is for them to feel the rejection they have long experienced on the streets,” shares the Andheri resident, who has been part of philanthropic activities even before he started this not-for-profit.

Nazia Sharma, director, Cushman & Wakefield |

To bring a semblance of normalcy to the girls’ lives, Corda takes them on exposure visits to places like beaches, malls, cafés, restaurants, and corporate offices, among others. Nazia Sharma, director, Cushman & Wakefield, shares, “Despite balancing his family, a full-time job, and other responsibilities, Errol has devoted himself to caring for the girls at the shelter home. He has created a safe and nurturing space where education is a central focus, helping the girls reimagine their futures with hope and confidence. Through his guidance, he is shaping their lives and preparing them for a brighter tomorrow.”