Dr Ismat Gabula: The woman turning Mumbai’s public spaces into free community libraries

Dr Ismat Gabula, co-founder, Gabula Foundation |

Driven by a deep commitment to promoting education, Dr Ismat Gabula and her husband Abbasali believed that reading was the most effective way to inspire learning and share knowledge. On a trip to Kashmir, they met children and communities eager for access to books. When they returned to Mumbai, they collected and sent donated books to Kashmir — a gesture that was met with overwhelming gratitude. Donors, eager to see where their books had gone, received heartwarming photographs from the children. The response was so enthusiastic that over 220 kilos of books were eventually sent to Kashmir, despite the logistical challenges of transporting them.

The NGO has set up 48 libraries in Mumbai and 189 across India |

As donations continued to pour in, they began to wonder how they could extend this initiative closer to home. “Why not Mumbai?” they thought. The city’s residents were eager to share their books. The idea soon took root in a BMC garden near their home — a vibrant space frequented by people from all walks of life: children, senior citizens, and families alike.

“With the encouragement of a lot of people, my husband and I co-founded the Gabula Foundation in 2022, and our first Library4All was set up in the same year. The concept was simple yet powerful — to place free, open-access libraries in public gardens where anyone could take a book, read a book, and leave a book,” shares Dr Ismat Gabula.

The library box has been thoughtfully designed — bright, weather-resistant, and accessible to readers of all ages. Each door opens independently, shelves are arranged at different heights for various book sizes, and posters around the box invite people to participate.

“The collection includes light reading material for children and adults, along with motivational and cookery books. “Religious, political, or controversial content, as well as magazines and newspapers, are deliberately avoided to keep the space inclusive and focused on reading for pleasure,” adds Dr Gabula, who is also a radiologist.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Over time, the NGO has set up 48 libraries in Mumbai and 189 across India. “The initiative also requires ground-level engagement. Garden watchmen have been educated about the project — taught that visitors were free to borrow books and that everyone was welcome to read. Volunteers now act as guardians, checking the libraries periodically to ensure they remain in good condition and accessible to all,” shares the 65-year-old.

Anchal Jhaveri, founder, Light & Magic Photography |

Anchal Jhaveri, founder, Light & Magic Photography, shares, “At a time when mobile phones and digital distractions have taken over, I often feel that people are reading less. That’s why Dr Ismat’s effort to make books freely accessible feels so meaningful. The free libraries she has set up are designed for those who may not have the means to buy books — a simple yet powerful idea. Placing these libraries in public parks, schools, and community spaces ensures that everyone, regardless of background, can experience the joy of reading. It’s such a thoughtful and genuinely impactful initiative.”