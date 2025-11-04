 4th edition of YathaKatha international film and literature festival to kick off
4th edition of YathaKatha international film and literature festival to kick off

Celebrating stories that connect, inspire, and transform through cinema, literature, and art

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
The YathaKatha International Film and Literature Festival (YKIFLF) is all set to return for its fourth edition from November 6 to 9, at the Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Vile Parle (West). Hosted by YathaKatha Private Limited, the four-day festival promises to be an immersive celebration of cinema, literature, and the power of storytelling.

This year’s edition will bring together filmmakers, authors, artists, and audiences from across the globe for a dynamic line-up of film screenings, literary sessions, poetry readings, workshops, masterclasses, expert talks, and global roundtables. From intimate dialogues with celebrated writers to interactive sessions with filmmaking professionals, YKIFLF 2025 will offer a platform for creative exchange and collaboration.

Festival founder Charu Sharma said, “YathaKatha has always been about the power of stories that connect, inspire, and transform. This year, we’re expanding our reach to include voices that challenge the ordinary and celebrate human imagination in all its forms. Alongside global talent, we continue to nurture emerging filmmakers and writers through exposure and mentorship opportunities.”

The festival will feature screenings of independent, documentary, and student films, along with sessions featuring authors, poets, publishers, and storytellers. Notable guests include crown prince of Rajpipla and prominent LGBTQ activist Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, UPG college principal Dr Anju Kapoor, and actors Vibha Chibber, Ragini Khanna and Ayyaz Ahmed. Among the panelists for various discussions are author Meghna Pant, trade analyst Komal Nahata, novelist Pankaj Dubey, Polish-German filmmaker Rafael Stemplewski, British actor Sarah Louise Stratton, filmmaker Raj Amit Kumar, producer Sidharth Jain and others.

The closing ceremony will see participation from filmmaker Rahul Rawail, actors Sunita Rajwar and Alka Amin, IRS Commissioner Sonia Somane and UPG college trustees Dr Jayant Gandhi and Harshabhai Shah.

The event is free and open to all, but advance registration is advised due to limited seating. The detailed programme schedule and RSVP links will be available at www.yathakatha.com.

The festival is supported by Krokio Products Pvt Ltd, Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Union Bank Of India, Mumbai, NTPC Auraiya, NTPC Dadri, Arena Animation, Asifa India, Eon Films, Film & TV Magazine, Global Hindi Foundation Singapore, etc. The Free Press Journal is the festival’s outreach partner.

