Why Spiritual Awareness Helps Strengthen Relationships and Improve Behavioural Response | Representational Image

Most of us would agree that a lot of the successes that we achieve in our lives, big or small, are made possible and easy by the cooperation of others. Throughout our lives, we adapt to different people, places, and situations to conform to the norms of accepted behaviour and maintain harmony in relationships.

This, in return, earns us love, respect, and cooperation from those we interact with. In this whole process or journey, if there is any kind of carelessness or an error of judgement on our part, it may then have undesirable consequences.

For example, if we wish to get some urgent work done by someone, then we will have to make sure that our behaviour is courteous with that person. Once the opposite person senses this positive energy, he or she would go out of the way to help us.

However, if we happen to have a tussle with them in our first meeting itself, then the same person may behave with us in an uncooperative manner. In short, what we need to understand is that in order to maintain good relationships, we must have the ability to discern what others need or want and correctly judge the prevailing atmosphere or mood.

Knowing what to say, when to say it, where to say it and how to say it, and when to step into a situation and when to step back or stay detached, helps us face different situations successfully.

Sometimes we know that we need to do something to resolve a particular situation, but we are so crippled by our faults that we are unable to speak or act in the required manner.

So, in order to gain the freedom to act the way we want, unfettered by emotions, we need to connect to our true self, i.e., the spiritual being which is at the core of our identity.

Once we realise who we are and stop identifying ourselves with the ugly bits sticking onto us, we begin to experience inner virtues and start expressing them in our actions.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com