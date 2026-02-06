The Power Of Devotion: How Yashoda And Shabari’s Love Transcended Rituals To Touch The Divine

Stories of Yashoda and Shabari highlight how heartfelt devotion surpasses formal rituals in spiritual life | Representational Image

When we think of the Divine, we often imagine a distant, majestic figure requiring formal rituals and hushed reverence. But Sanatan Dharma offers a far more intimate perspective — a God who delights in the mischief of a child and the simple offerings of the humble. This coming weekend, as we celebrate the birthdays of Mata Yashoda and Shabari, we witness how pure love bridges the gap between the finite and the infinite.

Yashoda’s maternal bond

Take Mata Yashoda, for instance. When a toddler Krishna was caught eating mud during a fruit-gathering mission with Balarama, she did not see the Creator of the multiverse; she saw a stubborn son. Upon her insistence, Krishna opened his mouth, revealing the entire cosmos — galaxies, stars, and the very fabric of time. Yet, Yashoda’s maternal bond was so potent that this awe-inspiring vision was quickly eclipsed by her urge to protect and chide him.

For a moment, she was stunned, but within seconds, her maternal instinct took over, and she went back to hugging the “naughty” boy who had just shown her the secret of the universe. Before her, the Master of the Universe was just her child.

Shabari’s unwavering faith

Centuries prior, in the Treta Yuga, the elderly Shabari demonstrated a different but equally profound affection. Having waited decades for Lord Rama based on her guru’s promise, she was overwhelmed when he finally arrived at her forest dwelling. In her ecstatic devotion, she forgot all social “etiquette”.

She tasted every berry she gathered, ensuring only the sweetest were offered to her Lord. While Lakshmana was taken aback by the breach of ritual protocol, Rama accepted the tasted fruits with joy, declaring their sweetness came from her unwavering heart, not the fruit itself.

Bhakti beyond ritual

These two women represent the pinnacle of bhakti — the point where rules of sanctity take a backseat to the sincerity of the soul. Yashoda gave God a mother’s scolding; Shabari gave Him half-eaten fruit. In both instances, the Lord accepted these human gestures as the highest form of worship.

They remind us that while the Vedas may hold the knowledge of the universe, the heart holds the key to the Divine. As we celebrate them this year, let us remember that the only thing God truly seeks is the authenticity of our love.