Milind Soman runs afoul of the moral police time and again

An odd thing happened when model Milind Soman, the 'silver fox' of the advertising industry, revealed his early association with the RSS in his book, 'Made in India: A Memoir'. It turns out that Milind had attended shakha at the instance of his grandfather and to this day, cannot reconcile “the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas” with his own experience.

Milind, as a result, has been dubbed “no longer hot” by 'femiliberals' － as if exposure to the RSS contagion at age 10 has somehow, four decades later, bloomed into a full-blown case of 'knickero-virus' and uglified him. Left-leaning Twitterati, outraged at having discovered a saffron snake in their collective bosom, trolled him (the only known cure for the virus, which calls for the victim to be tarred and feathered on Twitter).

Conversely, his sculptured features, incredible abs and 'chappan inch ki chhati' are an advertisement for the RSS. “Handsome men also join RSS??” tweeted a cute young thing. A wag observed, “If you attend shakha...you'll grow up 'hot' like Milind”. Left-baiters crowed in delight over the “epic meltdown” and “burnol moment” for the 'liberals'. Schadenfreude was given full expression, a kind of payback for 'woke' self-righteousness.

Milind, of course, is no stranger to trolls. He has been trolled earlier, for having found a partner a quarter century younger than him. The spring-autumn romance offended 'ageist' sensibilities, but the happy couple responded to snippy comments with wit and aplomb. As Milind has done to the 'liberal' trolls.