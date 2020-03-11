Fukushima and the Urgency of Metanoia

Being well aware of the effects of radioactive exposure they were ready to make the sacrifice of volunteering to cleaning up the nuclear debris. They believed that it was better for the old and geriatric to be exposed to the nuclear fallout instead of the current generation who had yet to live their lives. This was prompted in part by a desire to atone for the failure of the pre-war generation in stopping the catastrophe of 1945. Other examples of (individual) metanoia could be cited from other parts of the world. The instances of Robert S McNamara, Secretary of Defence in the US Kennedy administration and Hugh Thompson Jr, a US Army pilot, come to mind. Thompson was witness to the infamous My Lai massacre of 1968 in South Vietnam, conducted by the US forces. 500 Vietnamese civilians were mercilessly killed. Horrified by the actions of his fellow soldiers, he became well-known for having saved 9 civilians from the site by air-lifting them to safety. Later, he even went on to testify against US war actions in Vietnam at forums such as the UN. He came into the limelight as a fierce critic of the US Army actions against Iraqi civilians during the 1990 Operation Desert Storm.

After his retirement from active politics, in 1995 McNamara penned the memoirs of his tenure during the Kennedy administration titled In Retrospect. Recounting the Vietnam War, he lamented the opportunities the US lost of pulling out of a losing war in which close to 60,000 American lives were lost. In the chapter ‘The Lessons of Vietnam’ McNamara counsels the US to stay away from military involvement in outside conflicts and the need to stop viewing war as a legitimate means of addressing the breakdown of governance in foreign countries, advice which his successors have so far failed to heed. After he was released from 27 years in prison, Nelson Mandela staunched the dangers of widespread violence in South Africa by explicitly not allowing his people to take revenge on the Afrikaner population when many were baying for white blood. A Truth and Reconciliation Commission was set up to address the horrors of the past and prevent their repetition in the future.

When it comes to India, the finest example of metanoia can be seen in the actions of the Mauryan emperor Ashoka who, after seeing the bloodshed in Kalinga, dropped the sword and instead donned the robes of a Buddhist bhikkhu. The current scenario in India speaks of the dire need for individual and collective metanoia. There are persistent calls for violence and counter-violence, sometimes actively promoted by elected leaders. There is an unconscionable amnesia about the past. The horrors of Partition (1947), Marichjhapi (1979), Moradabad (1980), Nellie (1983), the anti-Sikh riots (1984), Hashimpura (1987), Mumbai (1993), and Gujarat (2002), should have sensitised and led the older generation, like the hibakushas, to prevent the youngsters from repeating the mistakes of the past. However, it is often political leaders hailing from the older generation who wish to keep the fires of hatred growing. In addition, much of the older generation amongst the people see the young of the ‘other community’ as carrying the burden of the crimes of their forefathers. Unlike the hibakushas whose metanoia made them willing to sacrifice, the older generation expects to derive satisfaction from the punishment of the younger generation - a generation which wasn’t even born when the violence happened in the past.

A sustained metanoia emerging from the recurrent communal and caste violence witnessed since 1947 should have prevented the recent riots in North-East Delhi. But Indians today have yet to wake up to the healing possibilities of collective metanoia. What we have discovered since the days of Ashoka, all the way through Mandela to the Hibakushas of Fukushima is that metanoia is the precondition for humanity to become human.

Dr. Aseem Shrivastava teaches Ecosophy at Ashoka University & is co-author of “Churning the Earth: The Making of Global India”. Anuraag Khaund is doing a Master of Liberal Studies in History. Syndicate: The Billion Press