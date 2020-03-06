Holi 2020: Mumbai police and GRP brace up for festival of colours

With Holi just around the corner, the Mumbai police and Government Railway Police (GRP) are taking all steps to ensure safety of public.

As per a report by Mid-Day, the GRP has identified about 15 spots across Western, Central and Harbour lines where water balloons are likely to be thrown on local trains. The GRP has formed 17 teams to patrol these areas. If GRP finds anyone guilty, that person will be booked under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.