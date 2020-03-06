Holi 2020: Mumbai police and GRP brace up for festival of colours

With Holi just around the corner, the Mumbai police and Government Railway Police (GRP) are taking all steps to ensure safety of public.
As per a report by Mid-Day, the GRP has identified about 15 spots across Western, Central and Harbour lines where water balloons are likely to be thrown on local trains. The GRP has formed 17 teams to patrol these areas. If GRP finds anyone guilty, that person will be booked under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.
The GRP teams will patrol Bandra, Wadala, Dahisar, Mulund, Bhandup, Govandi, Mankhurd, Mumbra, Kurla, Mahim, Vashi, Cottan green, Mahalaxmi, Jogeshwari and Diva stations.
Even the Mumbai police has asked its officials to deploy more personnel on Western and Eastern Express Highways to ensure trees are not chopped down for Holika Dahan, reported Indian Express.
Holi, which is also known as festival of colours, is one of the important festivals of India. The festival of colours is celebrated to signify the arrival of spring and the end of the winter season. Indians consider this festival as sign of repairing broken relationships.
