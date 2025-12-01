Can Meditation Lead You To God?

There is nothing but God existing in the world. If you don’t want to use the word “God,” you can say “energy” or “intelligence.” The basis of creation is found throughout all existence. And it is only one—one Sun—but you can see it through any window.

Many prophets have come to this world and have gone. They have all been like the windows. Through any window you can see the same sun, the same sky. The one sky that is behind the wall is behind the window also. God is in everyone, even in dogs, cats, trees, leaves, and ants—in everything in creation. Through the window, you cannot miss it because the window is so transparent. That love and that silence cannot be missed. It’s all one.

How can we reach this silence of the heart? Be grateful. If that is difficult, then do some practices—meditation, some breathing techniques, and exercises to help calm the mind. When you are grumbling, when you are unhappy about something, you can’t be grateful, can you? But you can become aware of the whole situation—that is the first step. When the mind is grumbling, it is not even aware it is grumbling. The first step is being aware of it and then becoming aware of what you have. Your heart will well up with gratitude. Then all complaints will disappear, and you will become very simple, very natural, very loving, and very free.

What is the definition of God? “God” means all-pervading, the one who is omnipresent. Present everywhere, in me, in you, and in other people. But God cannot be perceived if the mind is stressed. The sun cannot be seen if the glass is not transparent, if the windows are not open. Being grateful helps you to clean your windows. Doing some practices, meditation, breathing, and pranayama also helps you to clean the windows, remove all the stresses, and feel wonderful from inside and very grateful.

When we start listening to our heart, then we know that all is one, and one God is in all. See, in our body we have so many cells, and each cell has got its own life. Many cells are being born every day, and many cells are dying, but they do not know you. You know if something is wrong with one particular cell; you can feel it. Similarly, though we all have small lives, there is one life that covers and governs all the other lives.

We are all floating in an ocean of life. It is not just empty space all around us; it is a lively big life. And in the big sea of life there, all shells are floating, and each shell has got a little water in it, which is not water separate from the water in the sea. So, we need to come out of our shells and experience, “I am not just in the body, but I am expanded all over; everywhere. I see myself in everybody.”