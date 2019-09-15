Agony Aunt: I have severe acne and feel ugly without makeup

Tired of fights

My father and I have started fighting constantly, and it has become an almost everyday occurrence. I have never been on great terms with my dad, but we had managed to maintain our peace until recently. Ever since he quit his job, he’s become very moody and irrational, resulting in us arguing for hours every day. It has got to the point that every time we try to talk, it somehow ends up in an argument. I am sick of living like this with him and want it to stop. Please help.

The long-term issues between you and your father potentially stem from something much older, which (left unresolved) has never allowed your relationship with him to stabilise. It might help for you to ruminate over what this larger issue might be, for instance, by thinking about when the unpleasantness started, was there a particular event that triggered it, and so on. Once you have recognised it, it will help you to be more mindful of it in your present conversations with him; since this problem is probably not only evoking tension and heated words from his end, but also from yours.

Also, once you are ready, another step could be to talk to your father about the way you have been feeling about his persona lately and thus by mutual conversation, try and reach a stable middle ground. Whether or not this conversation provokes the result that you hoped for, at least you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you did try to mend your relationship.

The doubtful date

I recently got a message on my Instagram from a girl my age who I didn’t recognise but we were still following each other. We started talking, and it led to a very fun and interesting conversation. Since then, we have talked almost every day about various topics, and I felt myself slowly getting attracted to her.

Eventually, she confessed that she liked me and I told her I felt the same. We have set up a date to meet, however, I am very nervous that I am actually getting cat-fished and this could be potentially dangerous. I do have a few pictures of her, but it still feels slightly strange that she suddenly struck up conversation with me. I don’t know if I should meet her, since is really like her but I’m afraid of who I will actually meet. Is there anything I can do?

It could be that your nervousness about meeting a girl you are attracted to is manifesting itself as suspicion and worry. If you are being catfished, it is unlikely that the person you have been talking to would wait and carry conversation with you for this long before attempting to meet you.

If, however, you are still concerned, there are a couple of things you could do. Maybe casually ask her a few questions about small details that she has mentioned about herself in conversation earlier. A catfisher will not remember these minute details, and the answers will not match, which would be a cause of concern.

Second, on the pretext of deciding on a place and time of meeting, maybe you could try calling her and speaking to her. This should give you a fair idea about how genuine the person on the opposite end is.