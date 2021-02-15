MentalHealth: Overcoming grief and moving away from family

I am a classical singer and have been learning and training at an institute for the past nine years. It has been an amazing journey so far in terms of my personal growth. However, I have noticed in the past few months that few of the senior members are trying to assert their seniority by laying down rules that are unrealistic and ridiculous. I am quite unhappy about this and don’t feel as connected to the institute anymore. What can I do?

Ans: It sounds from your description that there happens to be a difference of thought process as well as the morals between you and your institute. The disconnect is, thus, a result of both, the differences as well as the subtle disbelief. You could speak to your senior most member or your mentor about this as more you let it linger on, it might start affecting your craft as well. In case that doesn’t work out well, looking elsewhere for training, a place which aligns with your thinking could help.