Zimbabwe is experiencing worst hunger emergency

Geneva: Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst hunger emergency, the World Food Programme (WFP) has said, adding it is boosting food assistance to the people most affected by drought, flooding, and economic crisis. "With Zimbabwe experiencing its worst-ever hunger emergency, WFP is stepping up food assistance.

At the same time, it's working to build the capacity of chronically hungry communities to withstand climate shocks," WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Climate shocks such as cyclones or drought have an immediate impact, especially on the rural population, he said. More than a third of the southern African nation's rural population - 3.6 million people will be food insecure by October, said WFP. By next January this tally is expected to increase to 5.5 million during the inter-harvest season.