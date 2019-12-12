YouTube will remove content with insults or implied threats

California: YouTube has announced a slew of changes to its user policy to curb online harassment.
The company will now take action against veiled or implied threats, such as content simulating violence toward an individual, or language suggesting physical violence, the official blog notes.
It will also ban content that maliciously insults anyone based on race, gender, or sexual orientation. This rule applies to everyone, including YouTube creators and public officials.
Content will also be removed from channels which repeatedly harass someone. If the behaviour continues, YouTube will take severe actions including issuing strikes or terminating the channel.
