How to download YouTube Videos

Watching videos and listening to music on YouTube is all fun until your data weakens and the video starts buffering. The popular video-streaming platform does not allow users to download videos that can be saved in on their devices.

The app allows the video to be shared and embedded in many other platforms and chat apps but there is no option to save the video offline out of the app. Downloading videos is a violation of the YouTube Terms of Service unless YouTube has explicitly permitted to download the video in question.

Here’s how you can download videos from YouTube:

Step 1: Download the 4K video downloader. Head over to 4K Video Downloaders’ official website and click the Get 4K Video Downloader button to download it. Once downloaded, run the app on your computer to complete the installation.

Step 2: Copy the video URL from YouTube. Head over to the video you wish to download, click once on the address bar and copy the text.

Step 3: Paste the URL in the app. The convenient part about 4K video downloader is that you do not have to manually paste the URL in the app. Once copied from the original address, just click on the Paste Link button in the top-left corner of the menu bar and the software will grab the URL from your PC’s clipboard.

Step 4: Download the video. Once the software verifies the video, several options for video quality, formats, and conversions. One can also change the download location of the files in their computer