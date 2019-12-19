'You're fired': #TrumpImpeachment trends after majority of US House impeach Trump for abuse of power

After months of deliberation, US House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. Trump faced two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On the first article of impeachment -- abuse of power -- 230 voted in favour and 197 voted against it. The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him.