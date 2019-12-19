'You're fired': #TrumpImpeachment trends after majority of US House impeach Trump for abuse of power

After months of deliberation, US House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. Trump faced two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
On the first article of impeachment -- abuse of power -- 230 voted in favour and 197 voted against it. The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him.
It has been nearly three months since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would launch an impeachment inquiry after an anonymous whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump had solicited interference in a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help his 2020 re-election campaign.
Democrats said their investigation revealed a months-long campaign directed by the President and carried out by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, along with the 2016 election.
