‘Your game is over’: Maryam Nawaz takes a dig at Imran Khan amid mass exodus of senior PTI leaders

Imran Khan | Photo: PTI

"Your game is over, Imran Khan," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday while addressing a large number of vibrant party supporters.

This claim was certainly not made for the first time by Maryam and her party leaders, but this time around, keeping in view the mass exodus (voluntary or otherwise) by the senior PTI leadership in the aftermath of May 9 riots, odds were truly stacked against Imran as he seems to be fighting a losing battle, The Express Tribune reported.

Maryam addressing a youth convention, first time after the May 9 riots by alleged PTI workers, said: "This change (alluding to the PTI mantra of Tabdeli), will drown in the same open sewer it came out of."

Maryam accuses Khan of being the mastermind of May 9 riots

Accusing Khan of the being the mastermind of the May 9 riots that saw many military and private properties attacked by angry protesters, Maryam said that people would not spare Imran and judges who supported him in his illegal escapades, referring to Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, The Express Tribune reported.

Maryam chided the PTI workers and leaders for being wimps, saying said that Imran and his party could not stand hardships even for a brief while, whereas her father, Nawaz Sharif, and his entire party stood tall in the face of audacity. "Those who tried to whip out Nawaz Sharif have themselves been whipped out," the PML-N SVP said.

No enemy could dare commit the kind of acts Imran and his people committed, says Maryam

Maryam said no enemy could dare commit the kind of acts Imran and his people committed. As soon as Imran was arrested, his people proceeded with the already planned protest - attacking military installations throughout the country, Express Tribune reported.

"Why did the protesters in Lahore not turn towards the Mall of Lahore, which is right across of corps commander's residence? Why did they go straight for cantonment in Quetta, towards GHQ instead of Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi and towards FC in Peshawar?

"Why did they burn a plane, a symbol of our valor and bravery in Mianwali? These attacks were on Pakistan Army", Express Tribune reported.

(With inputs from IANS)