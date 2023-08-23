Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead? Wagner Group Chief On 'Passenger List' In Private Plane Crash Near Moscow

A private jet crash to the north of Moscow has resulted in the loss of ten lives, according to the Russian Civil Aviation Authority, which has also indicated the presence of Yevgeny Prigozhin on the passenger list.

The aircraft, an Embraer, was carrying seven passengers and three crew members, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, as reported by TASS news agency.

The jet is reported to have crashed in the Tver region to the north of Moscow.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to have been a passenger on the flight, recently shared his first video message just two days ago, following his unsuccessful June mutiny.

The leader of the private military company, who had been dispatched to Belarus after the failed attempt to reach Moscow, appeared in the video wearing camouflage attire and holding a rifle.

The footage seemingly placed Prigozhin in Africa, where he discussed Russia's efforts to promote freedom on the continent.

The video, distributed through Telegram channels associated with the Wagner Group, marked Prigozhin's first video communication since his mercenaries' march toward Moscow in late June.

He terminated the mutiny, and his mercenary forces withdrew, following the intervention of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who facilitated an agreement. According to this arrangement, the businessman would reportedly relocate to the Russian-allied nation, and his military personnel would be integrated into the armed forces.

Formerly a trusted associate of Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin had frequently criticized figures like Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and senior general Valery Gerasimov in public speeches, particularly regarding their management of the Ukraine invasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)