Xinjiang Urumqi Olympic Arena ready to open

Northwestern China's leading indoor arena, the Xinjiang Urumqi Olympic Arena, is ready to open for competitions, an official confirmed to Xinhua.

The new arena is scheduled to be the home of the Chinese Basketball Association side Xinjiang Flying Tigers next season, and is composed of multiple layers and floors, with a seating capacity of 12,852.

"It has one of the largest center-hung LED screens in Asia, and we use a smart management system to operate the whole arena, giving visitors better service experience," said Wang Shengjun, the director of Urumqi Olympic Arena.

The venue will also be enable to host table tennis, volleyball and a range of other events, showcasing its unique ability to meet the technical and operational requirements of different competitions and entertainment acts.

"It's amazing to play at arena like this, and its modern facilities provide more convenience for both sides' players," said Abdusalam Abdurexit, the star forward for the Xinjiang CBA side.

The new arena is a part of Urumqi Olympic Sports Center project, with a total cost of 3.8 billion yuan (about 538 millions U.S. dollars), and features a natatorium, track and field hall, a fitness center, public park, and a 30,000-seat stadium.