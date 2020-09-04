Xi Jinping defends Communist Party

President Xi Jinping put up a staunch defence of the ruling Communist Party, saying the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" under its leadership, amid strident criticism especially from the US that it pursued a totalitarian ideology.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on Thursday, Xi said Chinese people will not allow attempts by any individual or force to alienate them from the CPC.

"Any attempt to distort the history of the CPC or vilify its nature and objectives, to distort or change the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, or to deny or vilify the Chinese people's great achievements in building socialism will also be resolutely opposed by the Chinese people," official media here quoted him as saying.

Noting that the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" since the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Xi said that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is ushering in a "bright future" as China is nearly completing its goals in poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the state-run media reported.