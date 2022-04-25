World's oldest person, Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan aged 119

Kane Tanaka, the oldest living individual in Japan, who had previously been certified as the world’s oldest person died at the age of 119, local officials said on Monday, AFP reported.

Kane Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan, the same year the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Born in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan, Kane used to own a noodle and rice cake shop when she was younger. She married Hideo Tanaka a century ago, in 1922 and had four children with his husband, as well as adopting a fifth.

Later in life, Tanaka resided in a nursing home and enjoyed solving arithmetic problems, playing board games, and eating chocolate until recently.

Reportedly, she had planned to use a wheelchair to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the pandemic prevented her from doing so.

When the Guinness World Records recognised her as the oldest person alive in 2019, she was asked what moment she was the happiest in her life. Her reply was short but meaningful, “right now.”

"One of Kane's favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she's become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff," Guinness said.

Following her death on April 19, local governor Seitaro Hattori praised her life.

“I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favourite soda and chocolate,” he said. "I am extremely saddened by the news," Hattori added.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:32 PM IST