 World Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWorld Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally

World Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally

Wildlife plays a very crucial role in biological diversity across the country. This day signifies the importance of wild animals when it comes to the existence of humanity.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Every year March 3 is observed as World Wildlife Day. This day serves as a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to combat crime related to wildlife and human biodiversity loss. Conservation is essential to preserving wildlife.

There are so many species like the African lion, hippopotamus, mountain zebra, etc. are listed as endangered species and vulnerable. According to the reports, Over the past 25 years, the world has witnessed a loss of forest areas which is equivalent to the size of South Africa.

Read Also
World Wildlife Day 2023: Did you know Cheetahs can't roar? Here are 7 Fun FACTS about WILDLIFE
article-image

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2024

In 2024 the world will celebrate this day with the theme "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation". The theme signifies the importance of bridging the gap between the natural environment and humanity.

This day provides an opportunity to empower youth through discussions and presentations by the institutions and government. This year, the World Wildlife Day theme is all about exploring digital innovation in wildlife conservation. This day will also highlight how digital technology services can drive wildlife coexistence.

Read Also
World Wildlife Conservation Day: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
article-image

History of World Wildlife Day

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to proclaim 3 March as a World Wildlife Day to raise awareness of the world's wild flora and fauna. On December 20, 2013, the Sixty-eight session of the UNGA decided to celebrate World Wildlife Day. The date is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna & Flora which is also known as CITIES In 1973. The CITIES resolution was sponsored by Thailand.

Read Also
World Environment Day 2023: Wildlife in camera by Nature inFocus
article-image

United Nations organizations in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITIES) facilitate the implementation of World Wildlife Day. In addition, CITIES has 183 member states and it is one of the world's most influential tools for biodiversity conservation through the regulation of trade in flora and fauna.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally

World Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally

US Shooting: Kolkata Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Killed In St Louis Of Missouri; Indian Consulate Says...

US Shooting: Kolkata Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Killed In St Louis Of Missouri; Indian Consulate Says...

LeT Intelligence Chief & 26/11 Key Conspirator Azam Cheema Dies In Pakistan: Reports

LeT Intelligence Chief & 26/11 Key Conspirator Azam Cheema Dies In Pakistan: Reports

Pakistan Horror: 12-Yr-Old Girl Working As Domestic Help 'Tortured To Death' By Employers In...

Pakistan Horror: 12-Yr-Old Girl Working As Domestic Help 'Tortured To Death' By Employers In...

Afghanistan: Heavy Snowfall Claims 15 Lives, Injures Dozens In Kabul

Afghanistan: Heavy Snowfall Claims 15 Lives, Injures Dozens In Kabul