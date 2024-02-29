World Wildlife Day 2024: Know About Its Theme & How It Impacts Globally

Every year March 3 is observed as World Wildlife Day. This day serves as a reminder of the need to intensify efforts to combat crime related to wildlife and human biodiversity loss. Conservation is essential to preserving wildlife.

There are so many species like the African lion, hippopotamus, mountain zebra, etc. are listed as endangered species and vulnerable. According to the reports, Over the past 25 years, the world has witnessed a loss of forest areas which is equivalent to the size of South Africa.

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2024

In 2024 the world will celebrate this day with the theme "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation". The theme signifies the importance of bridging the gap between the natural environment and humanity.

This day provides an opportunity to empower youth through discussions and presentations by the institutions and government. This year, the World Wildlife Day theme is all about exploring digital innovation in wildlife conservation. This day will also highlight how digital technology services can drive wildlife coexistence.

History of World Wildlife Day

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to proclaim 3 March as a World Wildlife Day to raise awareness of the world's wild flora and fauna. On December 20, 2013, the Sixty-eight session of the UNGA decided to celebrate World Wildlife Day. The date is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna & Flora which is also known as CITIES In 1973. The CITIES resolution was sponsored by Thailand.

United Nations organizations in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITIES) facilitate the implementation of World Wildlife Day. In addition, CITIES has 183 member states and it is one of the world's most influential tools for biodiversity conservation through the regulation of trade in flora and fauna.