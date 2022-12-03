e-Paper Get App
World Wildlife Conservation Day: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Months after the globe observes Wildlife day, yet another day mainly aimed at its conservation is marked on December 4

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
World Wildlife Conservation Day | Vecteezy
On December 4, the world dedicates a special day towards wildlife conservation. World Wildlife Conservation Day aims to raise awareness, conserve and provide protection for endangered species such as elephants, rhinos, and tigers.

Reportedly, a call to action was put out by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2012 to raise awareness and engage conservationists on Wildlife Conservation Day, December 4. The day came into being during an event "Wildlife Trafficking and Conservation: A Call to Action” held at the State Department on November 8, 2012.

article-image


This global day is an opportunity for people to get closer to mother nature and protect other living beings from being destroyed.

To the unversed, this day isn't a stand-alone occasion for wildlife. Apart from the fact that everyday care is the best for protecting wildlife resources, the United Nations General Assembly decided to proclaim March 3 as the Wildlife day. Months after the globe observes Wildlife day, yet another day mainly aimed at its conservation is marked on December 4

article-image

