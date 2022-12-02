Gita Jayanti 2022: Date, Tithi, Significance and all you need to know about this day | File Photo

The Bhagavad Gita, which consists of dialogues between Shri Krishna and Arjun, is revered as the holy book of the Hindus, and is also referred by people across various walks of life.

This sacred scripture came into being on the Ekadashi Tithi of the month Margashirsha's Shukla Paksha, i.e. the upcoming Mokshada Ekadashi. The day is also celebrated as Gita Jayanti. This year, the 5159th anniversary of the Gita will be observed.

Mokshada Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:39 AM on Dec 03, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:34 AM on Dec 04, 2022

Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi is observed by some devotees on December 4, while they shall break their fast on December 5, 2022.

Significance

Gita Jayanti marks the day when the sacred book of the Hindus came into being. The holy scripture is a collection of the dialogues between Arjun and Shri Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

The Gita consists of 700 verses and is a part of the great Indian Epic Mahabharata's Bhishma Parva.

Arjuna, the brave Pandava warrior, initially failed to muster the courage to face his enemies who were his cousins and loved ones on the battlefield, as they were people he grew up with. However, to restore Dharma and end their wrongdoings, he had to take an active part in the battle. And eventually, he succeeded in conquering his emotions after learning what his Karma is which Lord Krishna explains to him in the sacred Gita. As a result, Arjuna was able to condition his mind and evolve.

Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, ideally during Brahma Muhurat which is two hours before sunrise. Take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Pray to Shri Krishna and Arjun, while offering rice and flowers to the sacred book.

Worship the Bhagavad Gita with folded hands and then do the Gita Path. It is considered sacred if you read the Gita or listen to the holy scripture's recitation on this day. Even reading a single verse, or starting to read the book this day onwards is considered very auspicious.