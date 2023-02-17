World Pangolin Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the scaly mammals

World Pangolin Day | (sourced via Google)

World Pangolin Day is observed annually on the third Saturday in February, and this year it falls on February 18. It is a day with the goal to remember and celebrate pangolins, raise awareness, and fight against global pangolin capture in Africa and Asia.

Similar to a snail which would coil up when frightened, a pangolin too would curl up into a tight ball to protect its tender underside. What's in a name? Pangolin comes from ‘penggulung,’ the Malay word for roller – the action a pangolin takes in self-defense and turns into a ball-like structure.

Pangolins are believed to be the only truly scaly mammals in the world. World Wildlife Fund records the animal to range from Vulnerable to Critically Endangered.

According to reports, the creature is a highly prized commodity, illegally trapped, trafficked, and killed for its scale by organized crime networks on a large scale to serve the need of the traditional medicine market.

In Vietnam and Central and southern parts of West Africa, pangolins are served as rare meat at restaurants catering to wealthy clients who consider them as a statement of status.

