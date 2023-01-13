World Logic Day: A global celebration of the importance of logic |

World Logic Day is celebrated every year on the 14th of January. The proclamation of World Logic Day was proposed to the UNESCO Executive Board in the middle of 2019. It was discussed and adopted at the 207th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in October 2019 and proposed to the 40th General Conference of UNESCO. On 26 November 2019, the 40th General Conference proclaimed 14 January to be World Logic Day.

It is an annual event that celebrates the beauty and power of logic. It is a day to honor the great logicians of the past and to encourage the study and application of logic in all areas of life.

Logic is a fundamental part of human thought and is essential to the way we understand and make sense of the world around us. It is the process of reasoning and the use of evidence to arrive at a conclusion. Logic is used in many fields such as mathematics, computer science, philosophy, and law. It is also a crucial tool in critical thinking and problem-solving.

On World Logic Day, people around the globe come together to recognize the importance of logic and to promote its study and use. The day is marked by events such as lectures, debates, and competitions. These events provide an opportunity for people to learn more about logic and to engage in discussions and activities that help to promote the understanding and use of logic.

The significance of logic in today's world cannot be overstated. With the rapid pace of technological change, the ability to think critically and solve problems using logic has become more important than ever. Logic helps us to evaluate and make sense of the vast amount of information that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. It enables us to separate fact from fiction and to make informed decisions.

In conclusion, World Logic Day is an opportunity for people around the globe to celebrate the beauty and power of logic. It serves as a reminder of the importance of logic in our lives and encourages us to continue to study and apply this powerful tool in all aspects of our lives. So let us all come together to celebrate World Logic Day and to promote the understanding and use of logic for a better world.