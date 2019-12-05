'World is laughing at us': One of Trump's Twitter rants came true as Trudeau and Co mocked POTUS at NATO

US President Trump has been obsessed with the idea of people and more importantly other countries laughing at the USA. Sadly, his 'laughing at us' Twitter rant has come true.

UK PM Boris Johnson, the French president Emmanuel Macron, Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and later joined by Princess Anne at the Buckingham palace were captured sharing a couple of jokes on Trump’s approach towards international diplomacy.

Trump’s famous 2014 tweet is no longer a dig at the any of the former US Presidents but himself. Trump had tweeted, “We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World, We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!”

In the video, Boris Johnson, who Trump has supported, is seen turning to Macron with a smirk and asking, “Is that why you were late?” when the Trudeau took a dig at Trump saying, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.” Macron had returned from a joint press conference with Trump.

Macron replies with an animated expression validating Trudeau who wasn't done with flaunting his humour. Trudeau can be seen saying, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor!”Later Princess Anne can be seen joining the four world leaders.