World Intellectual Property Day 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

Every year on April 26, World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated to learn about the role that intellectual property (IP) rights play in encouraging innovation and creativity. The day recognizes the huge potential of young people to find new and better solutions that support the transition to a sustainable future.



Intellectual property rights are the rights given to persons over the creations of their minds. They usually give the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period of time. Intellectual property rights are divided into two main areas - copyright and industrial property.



Across the globe, young people are stepping up to innovation challenges, using their energy and ingenuity, curiosity and creativity to steer a course towards a better future. Innovative, energetic and creative minds are helping to drive the changes we need to move to a more sustainable future.



Background of World Intellectual Property Day:



The event was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2000 to “raise awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact on daily life.” April 26th was chosen as the day to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day as it coincides with the date when the convention establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization came into effect in 1970.



Each year, the World Intellectual Property Organization is celebrated, it is associated with a message or theme.



It is an opportunity for young people to find out how IP rights can support their goals, help transform their ideas into reality, generate income, create jobs and make a positive impact on the world around them.



Theme of World Intellectual Property Day 2022:



This year the theme of World Intellectual Property Day is “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future” and celebrates youth-led innovation and creativity. It is an opportunity for young people to find out how IP rights can support their goals, help transform their ideas into reality, generate income, create jobs and make a positive impact on the world around them. With IP rights, young people have access to some of the key tools they need to advance their ambitions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:01 PM IST